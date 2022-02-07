'The Who' bringing new tour to Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 4

(WXYZ) — Legendary rock band The Who is coming to Detroit this fall on a brand new tour.

"The Who Hits Back" tour will be at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the band will be back two years after the "Moving On! Tour," which sold out on several different dates. The band is planning to hit most cities they had planned to play in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets start at $41 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets ahead of the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.