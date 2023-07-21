Theatre Bizarre in Detroit canceled for 2023, organizers said

(WXYZ) — Theatre Bizarre, the popular Halloween party and celebration, will not happen in 2023, organizers said Thursday.

In a social media post, Theatre Bizarre organizers said the Masonic Temple double-booking "made an impossible situation that disrupts much of our main floor space, including our main entrance."

Theatre Bizarre has been held at the Masonic Temple in Midtown since 2011, and organizers said they have been pressing for a solution but it remains out of reach.

Every year, thousands of people converge on the Masonic Temple for the celebration, which took place over two weeks last year with a gala masquerade party and then the main event.

"To our featured performers, who commit their time, vision and effort to their roles year-round, your immense talents will be sorely missed," organizers wrote. "To our patrons from all across the country and beyond, whose experience has been denied, we share your disappointment and frustration. To our many Detroit-area vendors and partners who will suffer a loss in revenue this year without this production, the impact this has weighs heavily on us."

In the post, they also said the Masonic Temple has been a tremendous partner, and they are hopeful the situation gets addressed for a "glorious return" in 2024.