Therapy dogs bring healing and smiles to patients at Children's Hospital of Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Six-year-old Tieauna Radney found her smile again thanks to a special four-legged visitor at Children's Hospital of Michigan. After a week in the hospital following surgery for complications from a sinus infection, Tieauna's spirits were lifted by therapy dogs making their rounds.

"I was tore up. I never had a situation like this and this is my first big situation like this, so it had kind of put a toll on me," said Timothy Radney, Tieauna's father.

The visit from therapy dogs Ollie and Ness marked the first time Timothy had seen his daughter smile since they arrived at the hospital.

"It's a good thing that she has the dog to keep her company," said Radney.

Providing company and emotional support are key parts of the job for therapy dogs like Ollie and Ness, who visit sick and injured children at the hospital almost every other Monday with their handlers.

"I'm his handler, I'm the one that takes care of him, I'm the one that's in charge of him," said Cathy Bray, who has been training therapy dogs for about 14 years.

Bray has been by Ollie's side for around one and a half years and says he has a natural ability to bring joy to people.

"That's what means so much to me, that we definitely make an impact on children and people that we visit," said Bray.

The positive impact extends beyond just patients and their families, with hospital staff also benefiting from the canine visitors.

"Dogs just have that innate nature to bring that anxiety down," said Maureen Stys, manager of child life at the hospital.

Stys emphasized the importance of the pet therapy program in a healthcare environment where people often experience some of their most difficult days.

"For a couple minutes, for 30 minutes, you're not thinking about the surgery that's upcoming or a diagnosis that you just learned about. It kind of really brings that all together and lets kids be kids and it's something really familiar to people who have pets at home," said Stys.

For Tieauna, the therapy dog visit helped reduce her pain level to zero, according to her interaction with Ollie and his handler.

"The nurses and the dog got us through it so we just on the road to recovery," said Radney.

Those interested in getting their dogs involved in volunteering at the Children's Hospital of Michigan can apply through the hospital's website.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

