There were 13 confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan in 2020 – here are the pictures

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported 13 confirmed cougar sightings across the state in 2020. It was the highest amount of cougar sightings in one year over the past decade.

The first sighting happened on Feb. 19 after DNR staff identified cougar tracks in Delta County while conducting wolf track surveys.

(Michigan DNR)

Then, a day later, DNR staff identified cougar tracks in southeastern Schoolcraft County, about 40 miles from the tracks found the day before, and 12 miles from a trail camera photo taken in November 2019.

(Michigan DNR)

On April 24, a trail camera caught a cougar in Delta County, about 45 miles from where the tracks were found on Feb. 20.

(Michigan DNR)

About a month later, a DNR trail camera caught a photo in southcentral Luce County, which was about 72 miles from the last sighting in April. There is no photo available.

On June 1, a camera caught a cougar in eastern Mackinac County, about 127 miles from where the April 24 photo was captured.

(Michigan DNR)

Just five days later, a trail camera caught a cougar in eastern Chippewa County, about 18 miles from the location of the June 1 photo.

(Michigan DNR)

About a month later, a trail camera captured a cougar in Delta County, more than 150 miles from the photo taken in Chippewa County on June 6.

(Michigan DNR)

Just a day later, a trail camera captured a cougar in Ontanogon County, 120 miles from the picture on July 12.

(Michigan DNR)

On Aug. 30, another trail camera saw a cougar in southcentral Luce County, about 180 miles from where the July 17 photo was captured.

(Michigan DNR)

A second trail camera photo caught a cougar on Aug. 30 in southcentral Luce County, about 1 mile from the first photo taken on the same day.

(Michigan DNR)

About a month and a half later, a trail camera caught a cougar in northern Mackinac County. A second trail camera caught what is likely the same cougar, taken 5 miles away in western Mackinac County.

(Michigan DNR)

(Michigan DNR)

The last photo was taken on Nov. 7 in southwest Barage County, about 145 miles from where the Oct. 13 photos were taken.

(Michigan DNR)

There have been 62 cougar sightings in Michigan since 2008.