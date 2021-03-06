Menu

Watch
News

Actions

There were 13 confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan in 2020 – here are the pictures

items.[0].image.alt
(Michigan DNR)
Cougar sighting Oct 13 2020 -2.jpg
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 09:44:10-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported 13 confirmed cougar sightings across the state in 2020. It was the highest amount of cougar sightings in one year over the past decade.

The first sighting happened on Feb. 19 after DNR staff identified cougar tracks in Delta County while conducting wolf track surveys.

Cougar sighting - Feb 19 2020.jpg

Then, a day later, DNR staff identified cougar tracks in southeastern Schoolcraft County, about 40 miles from the tracks found the day before, and 12 miles from a trail camera photo taken in November 2019.

Cougar sighting Feb 20 2020.jpg

On April 24, a trail camera caught a cougar in Delta County, about 45 miles from where the tracks were found on Feb. 20.

Cougar sighting April 24 2020.jpg

About a month later, a DNR trail camera caught a photo in southcentral Luce County, which was about 72 miles from the last sighting in April. There is no photo available.

On June 1, a camera caught a cougar in eastern Mackinac County, about 127 miles from where the April 24 photo was captured.

Cougar sighting June 1 2020.jpg

Just five days later, a trail camera caught a cougar in eastern Chippewa County, about 18 miles from the location of the June 1 photo.

Cougar sighting June 6 2020.jpg

About a month later, a trail camera captured a cougar in Delta County, more than 150 miles from the photo taken in Chippewa County on June 6.

Cougar sighting July 12 2020.jpg

Just a day later, a trail camera captured a cougar in Ontanogon County, 120 miles from the picture on July 12.

Cougar sighting July 13 2020.jpg

On Aug. 30, another trail camera saw a cougar in southcentral Luce County, about 180 miles from where the July 17 photo was captured.

Cougar sighting Aug 30 2020.jpg

A second trail camera photo caught a cougar on Aug. 30 in southcentral Luce County, about 1 mile from the first photo taken on the same day.

Cougar sighting Aug 30 2020 - 2.jpg

About a month and a half later, a trail camera caught a cougar in northern Mackinac County. A second trail camera caught what is likely the same cougar, taken 5 miles away in western Mackinac County.

Cougar sighting Oct 13 2020.png
Cougar sighting Oct 13 2020 -2.jpg

The last photo was taken on Nov. 7 in southwest Barage County, about 145 miles from where the Oct. 13 photos were taken.

Cougar sighting Nov 7 2020.jpg

There have been 62 cougar sightings in Michigan since 2008.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!