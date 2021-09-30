There's a chance to see the Northern Lights in Michigan on Thursday & Friday night

(WXYZ) — Look to the skies over the next couple of nights as there is a chance to see the Northern Lights.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor, the best locations to see the Northern Lights are in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

We are expecting clear skies, which could make it easier to see them depending on where you are.

The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center did predict a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm after a coronal mass ejection from Sept. 28.