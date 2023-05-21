"There's an overwhelming obsession with guns," DPD says 18 kids have been shot so far in 2023

DETROIT — Detroit Police Chief James White says around 10 a.m. Saturday a 5-year-old was accidentally shot in the hand in Detroit.

"The mother of our victim called 911," said White. "She was notified by a couple adults inside the home that her five-year-old child had been shot."

The traumatic accident is unfortunately one that Chief White has spent much time addressing this year.

"The good news is he’s expected to recover, the bad news is he’s got some severe injuries to his hand and trauma he will experience likely for the rest of his life," said White.

At this time it's unknown how the five-year-old was shot, whether he somehow got the gun himself, or if an adult accidentally shot him.

What is known is that according to White, 18 kids under the age of 17 have been shot so far in 2023.

"There seems to be an overwhelming obsession with guns," shared White. "You have a child, again, shot."

"It really makes me real disturbed because this a really good neighborhood," shared Antonio Lewis who lives in the neighborhood.

He told us, "I pray that our community can come together as a village and the people who aware of the situation come together as a village and try to help the family heal as much as possible."

Prayers that very likely will be needed.

According to Chief White thee child may have life long physical injuries from the shooting, not to mention the mental impact.

Research shows that exposure to gun violence increases levels of withdrawal and anger in children.

It can also desensitize them to violence and prime them to become violent themselves.

Chief White shared that they plan to have what they call a "kids talk" with the 5-year-old victim and says they will aim to hold the adult responsible for this legally.

"At a time when a kid should be getting up, eating cereal, and watching cartoons," said White. "He’s being rushed to the hospital because he’s been shot. We have to do better."