These 11 Michiganders made Forbes' list of billionaires

(WXYZ) - Forbes released its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaires list earlier this week.

This year, a record 2,208 billionaires made the list, and altogether, they are worth $1.2 trillion, which is nearly the same as the economic output of Mexico, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, they are from 72 countries, including the first ever billionaires from Hungary and Zimbabwe.

There are 11 Michiganders represented on the list, with Hank and Doug Meijer representing the highest Michiganders on the list at No. 242, worth $6.8 billion.

The entire list of Michiganders is:

No. 242 - Hank and Doug Meijer - $6.8 billion

No. 274 - Dan Gilbert - $6.3 billion

No. 351 - Richard DeVos - $5.4 billion

No. 372 - Marian Ilitch - $5.2 billion

No. 382 - Ronda Stryker - $5.1 billion

No. 703 - John Brown - $3.3 billion

No. 1,103 - William Young - $2.2 billion

No. 1,394 - Roger Penske - $1.7 billion

No. 1,477 - Manuel Moroun - $1.6 billion

No. 1,561 - Martha Ford - $1.5 billion

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is at the top of the list and the first centi-billionaire, according to Forbes.

The top 10 richest are: