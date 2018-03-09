These 11 Michiganders made Forbes' list of billionaires

9:49 AM, Mar 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - Forbes released its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaires list earlier this week.

This year, a record 2,208 billionaires made the list, and altogether, they are worth $1.2 trillion, which is nearly the same as the economic output of Mexico, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, they are from 72 countries, including the first ever billionaires from Hungary and Zimbabwe.

There are 11 Michiganders represented on the list, with Hank and Doug Meijer representing the highest Michiganders on the list at No. 242, worth $6.8 billion.

The entire list of Michiganders is:

  • No. 242 - Hank and Doug Meijer - $6.8 billion
  • No. 274 - Dan Gilbert - $6.3 billion
  • No. 351 - Richard DeVos - $5.4 billion
  • No. 372 - Marian Ilitch - $5.2 billion
  • No. 382 - Ronda Stryker - $5.1 billion
  • No. 703 - John Brown - $3.3 billion
  • No. 1,103 - William Young - $2.2 billion
  • No. 1,394 - Roger Penske - $1.7 billion
  • No. 1,477 - Manuel Moroun - $1.6 billion
  • No. 1,561 - Martha Ford - $1.5 billion

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is at the top of the list and the first centi-billionaire, according to Forbes.

The top 10 richest are:

  1. Jeff Bezos - $112 billion
  2. Bill Gates - $90 billion
  3. Warren Buffett - $84 billion
  4. Bernard Arnault - $72 billion
  5. Mark Zuckerberg - $71 billion
  6. Amancio Ortega - $70 billion
  7. Carlos Slim Helu - $67.1 billion
  8. Charles Koch - $60 billion
  9. David Koch - $60 billion
  10. Larry Ellison - $58.5 billion

