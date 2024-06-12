Watch Now
News

Actions

These 36 roads will undergo pavement preservation in Macomb County this summer

construction
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock Image
construction
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 12, 2024

The Macomb County Department of Roads announced the roads that will be targeted for the pavement preservation program, with three dozen primary and local roadways to see work.

According to the department, the program uses a mix of preventative maintenance and rehabilitation solutions including asphalt and concrete repairs, crack sealing, chip sealing and other resurfacing measures.

“The Department of Roads uses a full mix of comprehensive maintenance strategies and makes data-driven investments to enhance the quality and longevity of our roadways,” Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel said in a statement.. “The pavement preservation program reflects our commitment to delivering cost-effective and sustainable solutions for the motoring public."

“Performing preventative maintenance work on roads that are in good to fair condition is a strategic and cost-effective way to improve and extend the service life of our roadways,” MCDR Director Bryan Santo added. “Identifying and addressing minor issues before they turn into significant concerns reduces the need for reconstruction work and the high costs associated with major projects.”

The schedule for each project will vary based on location, and they are typically completed within three weeks of work starting. Roads will remain open to traffic with intermittent lane closures and flagging when possible.

Below is a list of the projects.

Project

Location

Type of Work

Community

14 Mile RoadRyan Road to Dequindre RoadCrack sealingSterling Heights and Warren
14 Mile RoadMound Road to Van Dyke Avenue (M-53)Crack sealingSterling Heights and Warren
21 Mile RoadNorth Avenue to Card RoadCrack sealingMacomb Township
22 Mile RoadRomeo Plank to Heydenreich RoadCrack sealingMacomb Township
26 Mile RoadVan Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Jewell RoadCrack sealingShelby Township and
Washington Township
26 Mile RoadM-19 to Kirkham DrainCrack sealingChesterfield Township,
Lenox Township and New Haven
32 Mile RoadDequindre Road to east of Fisher RoadCrack sealingBruce Township and
Washington Township
Academy DriveMound Road to West Point DriveConcrete pavement repairWashington Township
Armada Ridge Road½ Mile west of Russ Road to
½ mile east of Welding Road		Crack sealingRichmond Township
Crosswind Lane and
Trailway Drive		Luzerne DriveConcrete pavement repairMacomb Township
Elizabeth RoadHall Road (M-59) to Brywood CourtConcrete pavement repairClinton Township
Garfield Road14 Mile Road to Utica RoadCrack sealingFraser
Haverhill DriveTilch Road to Chrys RoadConcrete pavement repairMacomb Township
Hayes Road23 Mile Road intersectionConcrete pavement repairMacomb Township and
Shelby Township
Hayes Road18 Mile Road intersectionConcrete pavement repairClinton Township and
Sterling Heights
Kelly Road14 Mile Road to Davidson RoadConcrete pavement repairFraser
Little Mack Avenue15 Mile Road to Armada CourtCrack sealingClinton Township
Little Mack AvenueWeybridge Street to Groesbeck Highway (M-97)Crack sealingClinton Township
Murray StreetUnion Lake Road to Jefferson AvenueCrack sealingHarrison Township
North Pointe ParkwayAshland Avenue and North Willowood DriveConcrete pavement repairHarrison Township
Ponchartrain StreetJefferson Avenue to dead endCrack sealingHarrison Township
Powell Road32 Mile Road to 33 Mile RoadCrack sealingArmada Township, Bruce
Township, and Romeo
Shelby Road25 Mile Road to Stony Creek
Metropark entrance		Crack sealingShelby Township
West RoadMound Road to Van Dyke AvenueCrack sealingWashington Township
Whitby Way25 Mile Road to Sutherland LaneConcrete pavement repairShelby Township
Windemere DriveHillsboro Drive to Heydenreich RoadConcrete pavement repairMacomb Township
Cottrell StreetHarper Avenue to Jefferson AvenueAsphalt preservation and
resurfacing		Clinton Township and
Harrison Township
21 Mile RoadI-94 to Jefferson AvenueLongitudinal joint repairChesterfield Township
Shelby Road22 Mile Road to Olen StreetAsphalt preservation and resurfacingShelby Township
West Utica RoadGable Inn to west of Dequindre RoadAsphalt preservation and resurfacingShelby Township
Sutton RoadCallens Road to Jefferson AvenueAsphalt preservation and resurfacingChesterfield Township
34 Mile RoadVan Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Fisher RoadAsphalt preservation and chip sealingBruce Township
Ebeling RoadVan Dyke Avenue (M-53) to McKay RoadAsphalt preservation and resurfacingBruce Township
30 Mile RoadVan Dyke Avenue (M-53) to Kildare DriveAsphalt preservation and resurfacingWashington Township
Donahue Street17 Mile Road to Terra Bella StreetAsphalt preservation and resurfacingClinton Township
Deziel StreetHarper Avenue to Clinton Township lineAsphalt preservation and resurfacingClinton Township

To help road users navigate Macomb County construction work, the public can subscribe to the Macomb Work Zone – a weekly email from MCDR to keep motorists informed and up to date of what's happening on the roadways. Motorists can also sign up to receive email and text alerts for real-time construction [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] and traffic [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] updates at macombgov.org/roads [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].

For a list of Macomb County construction projects [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com], locations [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com] and information, visit macombgov.org/roads [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].

Photos and videos of Macomb County construction work are available online [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard