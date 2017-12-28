These are some of the most hated things in 2017

(WXYZ) - With 2017 coming to a close, one dating app has decided to take a look at some fo the things most people hated over the course of the year.

Dating app Hater, which matches you with people based on certain things that you both hate, came out with a list of the things people hated and loved for the year.

When it came to bands/musicians, Nickelback was the most hated, followed by DJ Khaled and Kid Rock. Kendrick Lamar came out on top as the most loved, followed by the Weeknd and Beyonce.

The pineapple on pizza debate was a loss for lovers of that, as Hawaiian pizza was the most hated food of 2017, along with spray cheese and burritos that fall apart. Chicken nuggets were the most loved, followed by nachos and garlic bread.

President Donald Trump was the most hated person, with the Kardashians right behind them and Harvey Weinstein in third. "My mom" was the most loved person, followed by Tom Hanks and Michelle Obama.

As for hated clothes, male rompers, also known as "Romphims," were the most hated, followed by cargo shorts and Crocs, while people apparently love comfort as sweatpants were the most loved, suits and then joggers.

Finally, the most hated phrases of 2017 were "build the wall," "k," and "f***boy." As for most loved, "I love you" came out on top, followed by the acronym "bae," which stands for "before anyone else," and "lit" coming in third.