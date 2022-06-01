These are the 20 best public golf courses in Michigan in 2022

(WXYZ) — Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state on Wednesday, and the 20 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.
Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list was judged by a nationwide network of raters, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.
All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.
Check out the list below
1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia
2. Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette
3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon
4. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon
5. Eagle Eye in Bath Township
6. Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia
7. Boone Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey
8. Belvedere in Charlevoix
9. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta
10. Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris
11. Pilgrim’s Run in Pierson
12. University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor
13. American Dunes in Grand Haven
14. Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor
15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus
16. TimberStone in Iron Mountain
17. Orchards in Washington Township
18. Treetops (Signature Course) in Gaylord
19. Diamond Springs in Hamilton
20. Sage Run in Bark River