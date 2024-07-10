These are the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan; 18 are in metro Detroit

Michigan Auto Law has released its list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year.
The law firm uses data from Michigan State Police on the number of car accidents that occurred at intersections throughout the data for the previous year.
According to Michigan Auto Law, MSP gets the data from accident reports filed by local law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
An intersection in this case is defined as any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout.
Below are the top 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan.
- 11 Mile Rd./I-696 at Van Dyke in Warren/Center Line - 218 crashes, 52 injuries
- Martin Parkway at North Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township - 160 crashes, 11 injuries
- Schoolcraft at Telegraph in Redford Township - 154 crashes, 47 injuries
- 18 1/2 Mile at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 135 crashes, nine injuries
- Orchard Lake at 14 Mile in Farmington Hills - 132 crashes, 12 injuries
- State Rd. at W. Ellsworth Rd. in Ann Arbor - 126 crashes, five injuries
- US 131 at Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids - 112 crashes, 28 injuries, one fatality
- Telegraph at 12 Mile in Southfield - 99 crashes, 35 injuries
- 10 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 100 crashes, 33 injuries
- Southfield at W. 11 Mile in Lathrup Village - 96 crashes, 30 injuries
- 11 Mile/I-696 at Hoover in Warren - 86 crashes, 18 injuries
- Middle Belt at Schoolcraft in Livonia - 80 crashes, 15 injuries
- Burton St. SW at US 131 in Grand Rapids - 77 crashes, 21 injuries
- Joy Rd. at M-39 in Detroit - 72 crashes, 20 injuries
- Warren Ave. at I-75 in Detroit - 71 crashes, 28 injuries
- Ford Rd. at Telegraph in Dearborn - 71 crashes, 21 injuries
- Metro Parkway at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 70 crashes, 16 injuries, one fatality
- Oakley Park Rd. at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township - 70 crashes, four injuries
- 7 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 69 crashes, 35 injuries
- 11 Mile at Gratiot in Roseville - 69 crashes, 20 injuries