(WXYZ) - The start of the new year means many new job openings and some people looking to change their careers or their companies.

Job search and review site Glassdoor ranked the 50 best jobs in America for 2018.

Glassdoor took into account the job's Glassdoor job score, which is combined by the number of job openings, salary and overall job satisfaction rating.

According to Glassdoor, these are the 50 best jobs in America for 2018.