These are the 50 best jobs in America for 2018

7:52 AM, Jan 24, 2018

(WXYZ) - The start of the new year means many new job openings and some people looking to change their careers or their companies.

Job search and review site Glassdoor ranked the 50 best jobs in America for 2018.

Glassdoor took into account the job's Glassdoor job score, which is combined by the number of job openings, salary and overall job satisfaction rating.

According to Glassdoor, these are the 50 best jobs in America for 2018.

  1. Data Scientist 
  2. DevOps Engineer
  3. Marketing Manager
  4. Occupational Therapist
  5. HR Manager
  6. Electrical Engineer
  7. Strategy Manager
  8. Mobile Developer
  9. Product Manager
  10. Manufacturing Engineer
  11. Compliance Manager
  12. Finance Manager
  13. Risk Manager
  14. Business Development Manager
  15. Front End Engineer
  16. Site Reliability Engineer
  17. Mechanical Engineer
  18. Analytics Manager
  19. Tax Manager
  20. Creative Manager
  21. Software Engineer
  22. Hardware Engineer
  23. Corporate Recruiter
  24. QB Manager
  25. Physician Assistant
  26. Database Administrator
  27. UX Designer
  28. Nursing Manager
  29. Engagement Manager
  30. Solutions Architect
  31. Process Engineer
  32. Reliability Engineer
  33. Data Engineer
  34. Operations Manager
  35. Speech Language Pathologist
  36. Communications Manager
  37. Audit Manager
  38. Data Analyst
  39. Systems Analyst
  40. Facilities Manager
  41. Strategic Account Manager
  42. Business Intelligence Developer
  43. Business Analyst
  44. Accounting Manager
  45. UI Developer
  46. Executive Assistant
  47. Management Consultant
  48. Project Manager
  49. Nurse Practitioner
  50. HR Generalist

