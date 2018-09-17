Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 65°
(WXYZ) - Fall is almost here and that means Michigan will begin to change colors as the trees turn from green to red, yellow and more.
For those looking to see the best fall colors, county road agencies in Michigan have released a list of "can't miss" local roads for fall colors across the state.
Peak color season estimates are from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28, with the Upper Peninsula getting peak color first and earlier before moving south.
Drivers can also post on the County Road Association of Michigan Facebook Page or Twitter page with the hashtag #LoveFallRoads to let everyone know about roads near you.
The roads below are those chosen by the CRA and are listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the UP and then going south.
Upper Peninsula (October 7-14)
Chippewa County
Dickinson County
Houghton County
Iron County
Keweenaw County
Marquette County
Northern Lower Peninsula (October 14-21)
Alpena County
Antrim County
Crawford County
Emmet County
Leelanau County
Mason County
Montmorency County
Presque Isle County
Wexford County
Mid-Michigan (October 17-21)
Barry County
Clinton County
West Michigan (October 21-28)
Berrien County
Kalamazoo County
Kent County
Southeast Michigan (October 21-28)
Macomb County
Oakland County
Washtenaw County
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.