These are the roads where you can see the best fall colors in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — One of the best parts of living in Michigan is the fall colors, and while some head to Northern Michigan to see the leaves change – you can get in your car and see beautiful scenery right here in metro Detroit.

In Oakland County, you can drive along Lahser between Square Lake and Maple, or along Franklin Rd.

“That is the good thing about the midwest, we get all the beautiful tree color changing just beautiful ambiance," Chrissie Jackson said.

“I just love fall colors, I just like all the different kind of colors on the trees," Milad Gorkes from Sterling Heights added.

For the last four years, the County Road Association of Michigan has put together a list of the best roads to check out fall colors in the state.

“These are places that I think the average member of the public probably doesn’t know about, especially if you are going on a fall color tour you are going somewhere that is outside your county it is maybe its somewhere maybe you’re not familiar with," Denise Donohue said. She's the executive directory of the CRAM.

The roads aren't just in Oakland County.

There are six roads in Macomb County, like Lakeshore Dr. between 8 Mile and Marter Rd.

There are a few in Washtenaw County as well, like North Territorial Rd. between US-23 and M-52.

Here is the entire list of roads.

Macomb County



Wales, McKail and Fisher roads in Bruce Township

M-53 between 23 and 26 Mile roads

24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road

M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road

Tillson Street, Romeo, MI

Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Oakland County



Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

Franklin Road

Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County

