These are the safest cities in Michigan in 2018

5:52 AM, Feb 20, 2018
(WXYZ) - A new report has determined the safest cities in Michigan with nearly all of the 25 located in the metro Detroit area.

The report from Alarms.org and the National Council for Home Safety and Security took into account the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with the website's own data and internal research.

When looking at the data, they eliminated any city that failed to submit a complete crime repot and also cities under 10,000 people.

Then, they ranked then based off of number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.

Grosse Ile Township came in at No. 1 with a two violent crimes and 15 property crimes for their 10,123 population. Oakland Township was second with six violent crimes and 52 property crimes with a population of 19,659.

Hamburg Township came in third with a population of 21,714, 14 violent crimes and 80 property crimes, followed by Brandon Township and South Lyon rounding out the top 5.

The entire top 25 is below, and to see the entire list, click here.

  1. Grosse Ile Township
  2. Oakland Township
  3. Hamburg Township
  4. Brandon Township
  5. South Lyon
  6. Flushing Township
  7. Rochester
  8. Independence Township
  9. Milford
  10. Springfield Township
  11. Highland Township
  12. Berkley
  13. Oxford Township
  14. Orion Township
  15. Clawson
  16. Beverly Hills
  17. West Bloomfield Township
  18. Rochester Hills
  19. East Grand Rapids
  20. Green Oak Township
  21. Lyon Township
  22. Commerce Township
  23. New Baltimore
  24. Bloomfield Township
  25. White Lake Township

