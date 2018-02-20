These are the safest cities in Michigan in 2018

Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:54AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
When looking at the data, they eliminated any city that failed to submit a complete crime repot and also cities under 10,000 people.
Then, they ranked then based off of number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.
Grosse Ile Township came in at No. 1 with a two violent crimes and 15 property crimes for their 10,123 population. Oakland Township was second with six violent crimes and 52 property crimes with a population of 19,659.
Hamburg Township came in third with a population of 21,714, 14 violent crimes and 80 property crimes, followed by Brandon Township and South Lyon rounding out the top 5.
The entire top 25 is below, and to see the entire list, click here.
Grosse Ile Township
Oakland Township
Hamburg Township
Brandon Township
South Lyon
Flushing Township
Rochester
Independence Township
Milford
Springfield Township
Highland Township
Berkley
Oxford Township
Orion Township
Clawson
Beverly Hills
West Bloomfield Township
Rochester Hills
East Grand Rapids
Green Oak Township
Lyon Township
Commerce Township
New Baltimore
Bloomfield Township
White Lake Township
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.