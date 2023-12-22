These are the top 10 baby names in 2023 in metro Detroit

Corewell Health has released the top baby names for 2023 in Southeast Michigan. The health system said it will have delivered about 30,000 babies across the state by the end of the year.

For the second straight year, Corewell said that Noah topped the list of boy's names. For girls, the top name was Charlotte.

Below are the top 10 names for girls and boys born at the seven Corewell Health hospitals in metro Detroit.

Top boy names



Noah Liam Lucas Luca Benjamin Leo Ali Theodore Jack Henry

Top girl names