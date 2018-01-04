These are the weirdest things TSA found in bags in 2017

(WXYZ) - With 2017 over, the Transportation Security Administration is taking a look back at the weirdest things found in bags last year, and let me tell you, people try to bring some weird things through TSA checkpoints.
One item that appears almost every year on the list is something involving a grenade, and this year was no exception.
From a pizza cutter to a sharp fidget spinner and more, below is TSA's top 10 weirdest things found in 2017, and where they were found. Make sure to watch the video below the list.
10) Face tenderizer (Carry-on bag) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport
9) Aggressive odor eater (checked bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
8) Pointy fidget spinner (carry-on bag) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
7) Grenade art thing #1 (checked bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
6) Lonely throwing star (carry-on bag) - Las Vegas McCarran international airport
5) Scythe (carry-on bag) - John Wayne Airport Orange County
4) Satan's pizza cutter (carry-on bag) - Honolulu International Airport
3) Bone knife (carry-on bag) - Baltimore-Washington International Airport
2) Replica rifle umbrella (carry-on bag) - Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
1) Festively wrapped narcotics (checked bag) - Los Angeles International Airport
Bonus - Grenade art thing #2 (carry-on) - Albuquerque International Sunport
