These beautiful Michigan springtime snow photos will make you less annoyed with the weather

(WXYZ) — Did you wake up this morning, look out your window, and shout, "Oh, COME ON!" ... and then take a picture of the snow after being mad because it sure looked pretty? Well, you're not alone.
While a springtime snow in Michigan is nothing new, it still can be a bit jarring after a nice stretch of warm weather. But if anything is for certain, it's that this April snowfall was certainly photogenic.
Check out some of our viewer submitted photos below. You can add yours in the Facebook comments on this post:
Brownstown, LeRoy Eberly III
Troy, Jennifer Woodworth
Jen Hazen
Robert Clyde Campbell
Macomb Township, Dawn Irvine
Livonia, Monnie Carter
Monroe, Sally Eggert Voyles
Livonia, Rachel James
Monroe, Michelle Lynn
Woodhaven, Amy Jackson
Southgate, Candice Sisler
New Boston, Carolyn Czako