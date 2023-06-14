These Farmington Hills fifth-graders co-authored a book to help incoming kindergarteners

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting kindergarten can be a nerve-racking experience for little ones. But 12 local fifth-graders have put pen to paper to help the next incoming class of kindergarteners get excited for the school year ahead.

The fifth-graders at Beechview Elementary School in Farmington Hills came together with local children’s book author Andy Gutman to co-author “My First Day of Kindergarten.”

The book is a collection of the fifth-graders’ personal experiences starting kindergarten, aiming to help ease the fears for kids apprehensive about starting school.

On Tuesday, the young co-authors participated in a book signing ceremony at the elementary school.

We’re told proceeds of the book, which is available on Amazon, will go directly to Beechview Elementary School.