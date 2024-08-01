'They love seeing this.' Family recreates miniature Monroe County Fair every year

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Fair is a fun family tradition. But if you can’t make it to the big fair, you can check it out on a much smaller scale—thanks to Jason Balk, a Monroe County resident, and his children.

“They love seeing this every year,” said Balk. “The neighbor kids come down to see the fair and our family and friends bring their kids especially to see the fair.”

One of Balk’s favorite childhood memories is going to the Monroe County Fair with his dad.

He cherishes the memory so much that he recreates the fair with his son and daughter, in his garage.

“So I started recreating the Monroe County Fair," he said. “And I did it about four different years with the toys I had back then.”

Some of the pieces used to make the fair are made from Legos or K'nex—including his favorite attraction at the miniature fair.

The dad of two designs the fair with his children. He says it is a way for him to continue honoring what his parents did for him as a child.

His daughter, Makayla Balk, 9, says creating the fair is a lengthy effort—but it’s worth it.

Her favorite feature at her family fair is at nighttime when the carnival ride lights come on.

Jason Balk’s son, Brendan Balk, 4, doesn’t care if the lights are on or off at the fair. He says his favorite part is playing with the demolition derby toys and he even replicates the sounds.

Recreating the fair is a rekindling of lifetime childhood memories, Jason Balk says. But he hopes that the fair will inspire other parents to get more creative with their children so they can create memories of their own.

