'They were shaken up.' Man jumps into action to save elderly couple from burning boat in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Last Thursday, 21-year-old Jarrett Burkhalter was pulling out of Humbug Marina in Gibraltar, getting ready to take his boat to his favorite small island and relax, when he heard a loud boom.

Just around the corner he saw a boat in the water, engulfed in flames.

Related Video: Videos show different angles of boat on fire in Gibraltar

Videos show different angles of boat on fire in Gibraltar

"It was pouring out smoke," said Burkhalter. "Tremendously!"

Burkhalter told 7 News Detroit that he then started to hear cries for help.

He said the wind was blowing hard and it was a cold day, so without a second thought: "I flung my boat around here, I put my nose against the side of his boat."

Once next to the boat, Burkhalter said he found an elderly couple on board.

"They were shaken up," he said, "The guy said he just filled the tanks up too, so when I heard that I said ‘we gotta get off.'"

7 News Detroit asked Burkhalter what he was feeling during the whole experience.

He said, "Well there’s not much thinking going on when that happens, it’s just you gotta think fast, you can’t freeze up."

He said he quickly helped the couple off the boat and back to the dock, just in time, and unharmed.

Since the rescue, the couple has reached out to thank Burkhalter.

He said he would do the same for anyone.

And at the end of the day — he finally made it to his favorite island, and cracked "a nice cold beer."

The Gibraltar Police Department is aware of Burkhalter's actions.

They told 7 News Detroit that plans are in the works to honor him with some kind of citizens award in the future.