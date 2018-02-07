They're baaaaack: Coney paczki returning to Detroit's American Coney Island

(WXYZ) - They are two favorites among metro Detroiters: Coney dogs and paczki.

And an interesting fusion of both will be coming back to Detroit's American Coney Island for a second year.

A manager at the restaurant confirms that American Coney Island will be serving Coney paczki again on Fat Tuesday, February 13.

You can score the savory and sweet treat between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Each one costs $5.

American Coney Island is located at 114 W Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit.