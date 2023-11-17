49th annual Noel Night scheduled for Dec. 2 in Midtown Detroit

One of Detroit's most popular holiday events, Noel Night, is returning for its 49th event this December in Midtown.

The event, which takes place across Midtown Detroit and the city's cultural center, will take place Saturday, Dec. 2.

Over 100 institutions will open their doors to the public for free during Noel Night. Major ones include the Detroit Public Library, Detroit Institute of Arts, College for Creative Studies, Michigan Science Center, MOCAD, Wayne State and the Magic Stick.

There are plenty of activities for the event, including a pop-up winter marketplace, arts-and-crafts, food strucks, drink stands and more than 80 live performances from musicians, theatre groups, dance groups and more.

“We are immensely proud to present the 49th annual Noel Night event in the heart of Detroit's vibrant Midtown district,” said Sue Mosey, the executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. “Noel Night has become a beloved tradition that celebrates the magic of the holiday season and showcases the incredible array of small, unique businesses, restaurants, bars, and Cultural Center institutions that make our city truly exceptional. This event not only illuminates the spirit of the season but also highlights the diverse and thriving community that defines Detroit. It's a testament to the resilience, creativity, and togetherness that make our city shine. We invite everyone to join us in this festive celebration and experience the warmth and wonder of Detroit during Noel Night.”

You can visit the Noel Night website for a full list of performances.

