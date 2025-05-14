4th annual Royal Oak Taco Fest set to happen in July

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something fun to do in metro Detroit for Fourth of July weekend, the fourth annual Royal Oak Taco Fest may be a great option.

Per Festival organizers, this year's Taco Fest is set to happen from July 3-6, with downtown Royal Oak shutting down for street food, taco trucks, live music, DJs, and street performers.

“This summer’s Taco Fest is turning up the heat with a sizzling mix of tacos, ice-cold cerveza and top-shelf tequila, all wrapped in a street-party vibe complete with incredible live music,” said Jon Witz, Royal Oak Taco Fest event producer. “Snag tickets early for an unbeatable $6 advance price and enjoy a full day of high-energy entertainment and activities for all ages. It’s one of the best values of the summer.”

This year's festivities will include:



More than 50 food trucks

Mechanical bull riding (new this year)

Onsite cannabis sales and consumption lounges for attendees over 21, courtesy of JARS Cannabis

A Kids Zone location, with free family-fun activities

Lucha Libre wrestling

Live performances from more than 50 local music acts

Taco Fest will happen on the east side of Main Street, between 11 Mile Road and Fourth Street, centered around Centennial Commons and parts of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots.

You can buy advance tickets from now through June 1 for $8. After that, tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Festival hours are below:



Thursday, July 3-Saturday, July 5: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 6: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

More information on buying tickets and events at this year's festival can be found at this link. You can also call festival organizers at 248-541-7550.