5th Annual Royal Oak Taco Fest slated for Fourth of July weekend; here's what you need to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak Taco Fest has announced its lineups and participating food trucks, taquerias and eateries for the fifth annual event, happening on Fourth of July Weekend.
The festival, happening from July 2-5, will feature live local music, tacoeating contests, and free family-friendly activities.
Admission is free for kids under five, $5 for kids 6-10 and $6 for anyone older than 10. There will be additional pricing tiers available through July 1, with some group tickets available for as low as $5. Tickets for people over 10 purchased at the door are $12
Organizers say there will be food from 50 taqueries, taco trcks and eateries, totaling more than 250 menu options. Here is a list of participating businesses:
- Azteca
- Bellawix Bakehouse
- Bowdlers Concessions
- Burrito King
- Busters
- Chuernos Chuecos
- Cinnabon
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Detroit Royal Eats
- Don Polo
- Dos Locos Burritos
- Drunken Rooster
- Egg Roll Diva
- Galando's
- Guac & Roll
- Gweenies
- Howdy Doodle Ice Cream
- Jackson 5 Star Bistro
- Jackson 5 Star Catering
- Jackson 5 Star Elephant Ear
- Jackson 5 Star Lemonade
- Keniya's Kitchen
- Kona Ice
- Lekker Choco Treats
- Los Perrones
- Maui Mike’s
- Melt Down Creamery Mezcal
- Mr. Deep Fried
- Nepantla Cafe
- Real Taco Express
- Sabor Del Gordo
- Selena's Taqueria
- Senor Tacos
- Smoke Ring BBQ
- Taco El Caballo
- Taco El Rodeo
- Taste Bowl Lady
- The Hyve
- The Potato Pit
- The Taco Cartel
- Truckin Waffle Taco Truck
- Whole Enchilada
The live music will also feature a section of America 250's programming. There will also be Mechanical Bill Riding, Lucha Libre Wrestling, a Strolling Mariachi fan, and a Condados Taco Eating Contest.
You can buy tickets and learn more information, including the Festival lineup & event schedule, at this link.