5th Annual Royal Oak Taco Fest slated for Fourth of July weekend; here's what you need to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak Taco Fest has announced its lineups and participating food trucks, taquerias and eateries for the fifth annual event, happening on Fourth of July Weekend.

The festival, happening from July 2-5, will feature live local music, tacoeating contests, and free family-friendly activities.

Admission is free for kids under five, $5 for kids 6-10 and $6 for anyone older than 10. There will be additional pricing tiers available through July 1, with some group tickets available for as low as $5. Tickets for people over 10 purchased at the door are $12

Organizers say there will be food from 50 taqueries, taco trcks and eateries, totaling more than 250 menu options. Here is a list of participating businesses:



Azteca

Bellawix Bakehouse

Bowdlers Concessions

Burrito King

Busters

Chuernos Chuecos

Cinnabon

Cousins Maine Lobster

Detroit Royal Eats

Don Polo

Dos Locos Burritos

Drunken Rooster

Egg Roll Diva

Galando's

Guac & Roll

Gweenies

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream

Jackson 5 Star Bistro

Jackson 5 Star Catering

Jackson 5 Star Elephant Ear

Jackson 5 Star Lemonade

Keniya's Kitchen

Kona Ice

Lekker Choco Treats

Los Perrones

Maui Mike’s

Melt Down Creamery Mezcal

Mr. Deep Fried

Nepantla Cafe

Real Taco Express

Sabor Del Gordo

Selena's Taqueria

Senor Tacos

Smoke Ring BBQ

Taco El Caballo

Taco El Rodeo

Taste Bowl Lady

The Hyve

The Potato Pit

The Taco Cartel

Truckin Waffle Taco Truck

Whole Enchilada

The live music will also feature a section of America 250's programming. There will also be Mechanical Bill Riding, Lucha Libre Wrestling, a Strolling Mariachi fan, and a Condados Taco Eating Contest.

You can buy tickets and learn more information, including the Festival lineup & event schedule, at this link.