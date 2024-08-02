Watch Now
NewsThings to Do

Actions

African World Expo bringing large trade, educational event to downtown Detroit

Detroit skyline
WXYZ
Detroit skyline
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A large exhibition event highlighting trade and investment between North America and Africa is coming to downtown Detroit this month.

The African World Expo is happening Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton on Lafayette Boulevard.

At the event, African and U.S. businesses will have the opportunity to meet with companies and suppliers.

There is a seminar on Aug. 16 where trade experts will discuss several topics including health, education and successfully doing business with Africa locally and internationally. A luncheon is also happening Aug. 16.

As many as 150 companies, organizations and government agencies from the U.S. and Africa are expected to participate.

“African World Expo is designed to help give African businesses access to the huge economic potential and opportunities of the U.S. market, with 30 million African-Americans, and to help U.S. companies find markets and partners in a potential market of 53 countries with a combined population of 717 million,” a press release for the event said.

For more information, visit africanworldexpo.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story and make your voice heard!