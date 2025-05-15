Decked Out Detroit Summer Streetscapes set to return next month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Decked Out Detroit is returning to downtown Detroit this summer, showcasing a new lineup of free activities and local artists.

“Bedrock’s Decked Out Detroit initiatives transform the everyday into unexpected, enriching experiences for both residents and visitors. Our goal is to create memorable moments that celebrate Detroit’s culture and bring people together in the heart of the city," said Francesca Eid, Bedrock's Vice President.

For Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 22 to October 31, Decked Out Detroit will feature photo opportunities, sidewalk games, a Wheel of Fun and other free actitives for the whole family.

Thursdays will feature acoustic music, personalized watercolor portraits, and flowers to build a bouquet for free. That will be from 4-7 p.m., capped off by a free yoga session from 7-8 p.m. at Citizen Yoga (more info on that can be found at this link.)

Saturdays will include free DIY bracelet-making, arts and crafts, temporary tattoos, face-painting and balloons. Sundays will include more free arts and crafts, cornhole and live sketches.

On those weekend days — with activities happening from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. — pop-up vendors will be featured outside of 1401 Woodward Avenue. Parts of Woodward will also be decked out with window displays and immersive art installations.

For more information on Decked Out Detroit, click here.