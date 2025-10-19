Detroit welcomes Diwali in the D this coming week; here's everything you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the first time ever, the city of Detroit is hosting Diwali in the D this coming week (Oct. 20-25), a weeklong celebration of the Festival of Lights.

The festivities will be hosted at multiple venues, including Momo Cha and Detroit Shipping Company. Supported by the Shanti Foundation, Diwali in the D aims to raise cultural awareness while creating a new Detroit tradition.

“Diwali is a time of new beginnings and unity, and we’re excited to share those traditions with the entire Detroit community,” said Surab Deb, Shanti Foundation. “This festival is not just for South Asians—it’s a celebration for everyone to experience the joy, colors, and culture of Diwali.”

The family-friendly event will feature:



Live cultural performances showcasing dance, music, and theater

Traditional food & drink specials with a modern Detroit twist

Community art activations and family-friendly activities

Workshops and demonstrations introducing Diwali traditions to new audiences

