E-Community Outreach Services hosting Community Giveback later this month

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking to donate to Metro Detroit families in need, there's a community giveback event happening in Pontiac later this month.

Presented by E-Community Outreach Services, the community giveback is happening on Saturday, March 29. Donations for families in need can be brought to United Wholesale Mortgage (867 South Blvd, Pontiac, Michigan) from Noon-5 p.m.

E-Community Outreach Services was founded by Eisha Banner, originally called "Fitness & Mentoring" a decade ago. The non-profit has a mission to "educate, empower and engage families" in Metro Detroit.

"Over time, the program expanded, collaborating with the PAL League and serving over 500 youth," E-Community Outreach Services says on the About section of its website. "In 2019, Eisha joined the Sheriff PAL program as the Community Outreach Director. However, in December 2019, she decided to pursue her dreams independently, becoming the Founder/CEO of "E-Community Outreach Services." This nonprofit aims to assist families in need through case management services, community resources, and other support services."

For more information about E-Community Outreach Services, including information on how to donate to families in need, click here.