Glenlore Trails kicks off 'CarnEvil' night walk experience on Friday

(WXYZ) — Spooky season has arrived, and organizers for Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township have announced that it's opening this Friday with the theme: The Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

This is the fourth year for the immersive and illuminated outdoor night walk experience. Organizers say it will be “one of the most captivating and enchanting experiences yet.”

Keeping with the circus theme, guests can expect games throughout the trail and live performances.

Check out their holiday trail from last year in the video player below:

'Aurora' brings holiday magic to Glenlore Trails with enchanted light show

The walk is one mile in length, takes about an hour to complete, and features light and sound displays. The trail is stroller, wagon and wheelchair accessible.

The walk experience is open Thursday through Sunday in the evenings with varying start times, usually around 7 p.m. It runs through October 29.

JOE GALL Glenlore Trails



Opening weekend times:

Friday, September 22 – 8:00pm-10:15pm*

Saturday, September 23 – 8:00pm-10:15pm*

Sunday, September 24 – 8:00pm-10:15pm

*Friday & Saturday - DJ until 11pm, Balloon twisters and face painting until 9:30pm

Ticket information:

3 years and Under: Free

4-12 years: $15

13-64 years: $25

65+: $20

Group Rates: $18-$22

*Guests are asked to arrive within 15 minutes of their ticketed time.

Address:

Glenlore Trails

3860 Newtown Road

Commerce Township

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.