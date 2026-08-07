Lake St. Clair Raft Off returns this weekend: Here's what boaters need to know to stay safe

LAKE ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the largest boat parties in the world is returning to Lake St. Clair this weekend, and Little Muscamoot Bay is already filling up with boats ahead of the annual Raft Off.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Lake St. Clair Raft Off returns this weekend: What boaters need to know to stay safe

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the bay for the unofficial event, which has no tickets, no gates, and no set schedule. Boaters simply drop anchor, tie their boats together, and create a massive floating party.

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For Mike Koss, it is a tradition he has attended for 10 straight years.

"Everybody looks at it as the height of summer here in Michigan," Koss said.

Koss attends the event each year alongside his friend Steve Wood, and the two say safety is always top of mind.

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"It's kind of funny, Mike and I always kind of joke around, you know, he's Skipper and I'm Gilligan, and we make sure that we're always safe in everything that we do. We make sure the anchor's set, we've got our bumpers going, and we just watch out for each other," Wood said.

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It is advice they hope first-timers take to heart. One attendee named Dolly said this weekend will be her first Raft Off. She and her husband recently bought their first boat and arrived early, eager to take part in the tradition.

"We actually came out yesterday and spent the night," Dolly said.

Whether it is a first Raft Off or a tenth, Freedom Boat Club Operations Manager Adam Suarez says planning ahead is just as important as having fun. Suarez, who has attended the Raft Off himself, says understanding the waterway before heading out is critical.

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"It's very easy to just go out there and drive anywhere you see water. Unfortunately, you can't do that. There's a lot of submerged hazards that people don't know about, so understanding how to read your charts is going to keep you a lot safer out there," Suarez said.

Suarez also flagged a common mistake that has nothing to do with operating the boat.

"One thing that I see that happens a lot is people go out there with a certain amount of people and they come back with less. I would try to make sure that you go back on the boat you came on," Suarez said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office echoed those concerns, posting a message on social media asking boaters to keep a sharp lookout, stay with their group, and make safety their top priority.

Wood said the speed of the boats on the water makes awareness essential.

"Everybody needs to keep in mind that these boats can do 60 mph, so you need to be safe," Wood said.

Veteran boaters say the best way to keep the Raft Off tradition alive is to make sure everyone makes it home.

"You need to make sure that you're worried about the person next to you. It's just like driving on the road in Michigan. You have to make sure that the guy next to you is safe as well," Wood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

