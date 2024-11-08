Motor City Comic Con November 2024 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

Motor City Comic Con is back at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this Friday, November 8, running through Sunday, November 10.
Billed as the state’s “largest pop-cultural event,” Motor City Comic Con has planned attractions, exhibits and special guests from tv, movies, the streaming industry, and the art and comic world.
Dates: November 8 through November 10
Hours
Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)
Saturday adult pass – $45 ($50 at the door)
Sunday adult pass – $40 ($45 at the door)
Weekend adult pass – $90 ($90 at the door)
VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)
Tickets: Children (ages 6-12)
Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)
Sunday child pass – Free
Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)
Here's the breakdown of celebrity guests and attractions from Motor City Comic Con:
CELEBRITY GUESTS APPEARING:
- John Cusack
Starred in Grosse Pointe Blank, Sixteen Candles, Better Off Dead, Say Anything, and High Fidelity.
- Robert Englund
Played Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
- Matthew Lewis
Played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series.
- Priscilla Presley
Portrayed Jenna Wade TV drama Dallas and stared in films like The Naked Gun, Agent Elvis
- John Rhys-Davies
Played Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and as Sallah in the Indiana Jones franchise.
- Andy Serkis
Known for his roles as “Gollum” in The Lord of The Rings franchise and “Caesar” in Planet of the Ape
- Dave Coulier
Michigan native and a stand-up comedian and impressionist. Best known for Joey Gladstone on Full House.
- Karen Fukuhara
Martial arts champion plays Kimiko in the TV series The Boys, and in Suicide Squad, The Boy and the Heron.
- Tomer Capone
Plays Frenchie along-side Karen Fukuhara, in The Boys, and in Hostages and Fauda
- Manny Jacinto
Breakout performance in The Good Place, and in The Good Place
- Charles Wright aka “The Godfather”
Wrestler known best under his ring name “The Godfather”
- Ronee Blakley
Played Marge Thompson in the film A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Amanda Wyss
Known for her roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and as Tina in A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Alan Ruck
Has had roles in 120 movies and TV shows including Succession, Spin City, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Tait Fletcher
Born in Alpena, MI known for acting roles in The Mandalorian, John Wick and Breaking Bad
- Logic
Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer
- John Cleese
Known for roles in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, A Fish Called Wanda, and Fawlty Towers
- Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Best known for his role playing McLovin in Superbad and Chris D’Amico in the Kick-Ass film series
- “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan
Wrestler known by his ring name, “Hacksaw” and part of the WWE Hall of Fame
- Barry Bostwick
Played Brad Majors in Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Mayor in Spin City
- Joel McHale
Starred in Community, The Great Indoors, and Animal Control and films like Ted and The Informant!
- Alessandro Juliani
Known for Death Note, The 100 and Smallville
- Brad Swaile
Voice actor playing Light Yagami in Death Note and Rock in Black Lagoon and in X-Men: Evolution
- Brian Drummond
Voice actor playing Ryuk in Death Note, Original English Vegeta in DragonBall Z and in Spiderman Unlimited
- Shannon Chan-Kent
Played Misa Amane in the English dub of Death Note and in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
- Wayne Knight
Newman on Seinfeld, Officer Don Orville on 3RD Rock From The Sun and in Jurassic Park and Space Jam
- Karan Ashley
Played Aisha Campbell, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and is part of girl-group K.R.U.S.H.
- George Takei
Sulu in the Star Trek: The Original Series voiced Major Bummer in Bubble Guppies and in Blue Eye Samurai
- Ron Perlman
Played Hellboy in both films, and Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy and in Teen Titans
- Rob Paulsen
Michigan native voice actor who voiced Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Townsend Coleman
He voiced Michelangelo, Rat King, and Usagi Yojimbo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Cam Clarke
He voiced Leonardo and Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Barry Gordon
Voiced Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
COMIC GUESTS APPEARING:
Cary Nord: Comic artist who has worked on series such as Daredevil, X-Men, and Conan the Barbarian.
Michael Golden: Commercial artist, writer, and comic book creator for Marvel’s The Micronauts and The Nam.
Kevin Grevouix: Actor, screenwriter, director, and comic book writer. He is best known of his role as Raze in the Underworld film series, as well as his voicework in the cartoon Young Justice as the villain Black Beetle.
John Timms: Animator and comic artist who worked on Inhumans and Nova for Marvel.
Ian Glaubinger: Professional doodle extraordinaire.
Ron Lim: Comic book artist best known for his work with Marvel Comics in the Silver Surfer series.
David Finch: Comic creator known for his raw and gritty art aesthetic on Batman: Dark Knight and Forever Evil.
Charles Soule: Comic book writer known for Daredevil, She-Hulk, Death of Wolverine.
Meredith Finch: Writer for some of comics most iconic female heroines; Wonder Woman and Catwoman
Ann Nocenti: Ann is a journalist, filmmaker, comic book writer and editor. Worked with Marvel in the late 1980s.
Arthur Suydam: Comic book artist best known for his work on Marvel Zombies, Deadpool and Black Panther
Todd Dezago: Comic book writer for Sensational Spider-Man, X-Factor, X-Men, and The Super Hero Squad
Steve McNiven: Comic book artist known for his work on CrossGen’s Meridian
Ron Marz: Comic book writer on Batman/Aliens, DC vs Marvel, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer, and Witchblade.
Tim Seeley: Comic book artist and writer on Grayson, Nightwing, New Exiles, and Revival.
Frank Cho: Comic strip and comic book writer and illustrator known for his series Liberty Meadows.
Ava Schrager: Illustrator, comic book artist, and writer drawing anything from anime/cartoons to realism.
Christopher J. Priest: He is the first black writer-editor in mainstream comics worked on The Falcon & Spider-Man.
Simon Bisley: Dynamic and detailed art style, which blends elements of fantasy, horror, and heavy metal aesthetics.
Tim Jacobus: Illustrated nearly 100 books in R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series.
Talent Caldwell: Longtime comic book artist/creator for Marvel, DC Comics, Wildstorm, Zenescope, and more
Jerry DeCaire: Known for X-Men Annual, The Which-When Man and The Secret Defenders
Wade Von Grawbadger: Comic book artist/inker known for Starman, Villains United, and Amazing Spider-man
Megan Huang: Canadian comic artist and writer know for The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries and more
Megan Hutchinson: Illustrator known for books with Archie, Archaia, Vault and Image Comics and covers for DC.
Erin Lefler: Character designer, illustrator and storyteller, currently licensed Marvel merchandise artwork
Mostafa Moussa: 25-year veteran of the comic book industry, with work for Marvel, DC, Image, Top Cow and more.
Tom Reilly: Artist and illustrator who has worked with Marvel and DC, drawing The Thing, Ant-Man and Cyclops
David Rodriguez: Working on Diablo IV and creator owned comic series BattleMex
Craig Rousseau: Known for Young Hellboy, Batman Beyond and Harley Quinn
Matt Smith: Author/Illustrator for Barbarian Lord and works for Images Comics.
Renee Witterstaetter: Known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Hercules, Xena, and music videos and commercials for Madonna, Seal and Usher.
SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS (additional event fees may apply – visit MC3 website for more info)
- Jurassic Park with Wayne Knight - Special Q&A Screening Event
Wayne Knight to host a Jurassic Park special Q&A panel and movie event at Emagine Novi on Friday, November 8 at 8:00pm.
- A Nightmare on Elm Street with Robert Englund - Special Q&A Screening Event
Featuring cast members, Robert Englund, Ronee Blakley and Amanda Wyss as they host A Nightmare on Elm Street special Q&A movie night event at Emagine Novi on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00pm.
- Detention – Horror Escape Room
Escape room experience for guests 21+. These 45-minute sessions will allot for up to 10 guests and will take place each hour Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $15 each.
- iCon Tournaments: Super Smash Brothers Ultimate-Based Gaming Lounge
All weekend - join in on a game or watch for free. Tickets: $10 per day or $15 for a full-access weekend pass.
- RIW Tabletop Game Room
Enjoy over 70 different games to play over the course of the weekend, with learn to play classes, and Magic the Gathering Commander Tournaments on Friday & Saturday. The event is free to attend. Tickets to the tournament are $5 each.
- 50 Years of Wolverine with Steve McNiven, Frank Cho, and Charles Soule
This special closed panel event will be taking place on Saturday, November 9 at 5:00pm. Attendees will each receive 9 signatures (3 per artist), two exclusive art prints (from Cho & McNiven), and access to the panel as these three men discuss their experiences working on Wolverine. Tickets are $60 each.
- MC3 After Party at The Hub Stadium Novi
Keep the party going after the convention center closes on Friday & Saturday nights and head over to The Hub Stadium. The Hub offers food, drinks, music, Axe Throwing, Ice Curling and Football Bowling. Each MC3 guest will receive free chips and salsa and popcorn, plus $10 off with proof of MC3 admission.
ATTRACTIONS & EVENTS
Celebrity Autographs
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Meet your favorite actor, voice actor, or pop culture icon and get an autograph. All pricing and availability is subject to change and varies for each guest.
Panels / Q&As
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
The biggest attraction at Motor City Comic Con as guests are entertained and able to ask questions to their favorite celebrity, artist, or writer. Panels are free with MC3 admission. Schedules are subject to change. Schedules can be at MC3’s website (direct link here. [motorcitycomiccon.com])
Photo Ops
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Don’t miss out on the chance of a lifetime to have a professional photo taken with your favorite celebrity at Motor City Comic Con. Capture the memory with an 8x10 photo of you and your favorite star(s). You can pre-purchase the photo ops online before the event to secure you place in line and you’ll even get your photos at the event so you can get them signed at the show! Purchase advance photo ops on MC3 website (direct linkhere. [captureticketing.com])
Cosplay Contest (13+)
Saturday, November 9 at 6:00pm
Prizing will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. Prizing includes $125, $250, and $500 winnings as well as Comic Con passes, Autographed Photos, and MC3 Exclusive goodies. Registration is full and guests must have registered in advance as spots were limited.
Sketch Duels
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Watch your favorite artists and illustrators battle it out, live on stage during our fan favorite Sketch Duels. Anyone attending the panel will be entered into a raffle for the sketches created. You could go home with a one-of-a-kind drawing!
Artist Alley
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
A collection of extremely talented artists and writers who come from around the world to showcase and sell their art and published works. Check out some of the most amazing original art, prints, comic books, posters and meet the artists and authors who create them. Discover unique and creative art and buy directly from the artist. A list of guests can be found on the Artist Alley page on MC3’s website.
Anime Reels/Screenings
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Free anime screenings all weekend, brought to you by the Anime Club of Michigan. A full schedule is available here. [motorcitycomiccon.com]
Tabletop Game Room
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
This is an interactive game session that will cover the basic ground rules, a simple set of mechanics, and a short story to introduce the broad strokes of TTRPGs to new players. This panel covers core life skills, like problem solving and creativity that naturally grow when we play RPG’s. Commander Tournament takes place Friday & Saturday.
Cosplay Red Carpet
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Immerse yourself in fandom at the cosplay red carpet. Here you can take photos with your favorite cosplayers. See lineup here. [motorcitycomiccon.com]
Kids Den
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Open to kids 12 and under. Find kid and family friendly programming and activities in our Kids’ Den: crafting, daily story time, games, and more! The Kids Den will be open Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm and Saturday and Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm.
Slime Time with Ghostbusters
Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pm-1:30pm
Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Join members of the Michigan Ghostbusters to make your own Slimer slime. (No charge. One per person. While supplies last.)
Family Bingo
Saturday from 1:30-2:30pm
Play BINGO! All ages are welcome. Get five in a row, shout out BINGO and win!
Star Wars Story Time & Character Meet
Saturday from 3:00pm-3:30pm
Join the members of 501st and Rebel Legion for a Star Wars themed story time complete with character meet and greets!
Trick or Treat
Sunday from 12:00pm-3:00pm
*Showroom floor
Bring your bag, pumpkin, or pillowcase to go trick-or-treating at MC3. Look for participating guests with a pumpkin by their name in the program guide. Just say “Trick-or-Treat”
Kid’s Cosplay Contest
Sunday from 3:30pm-4:30pm
Come out and strut your stuff and show off your costumes! No registration or fee is required, just arrive 15 minutes before the event start to be sorted into age groups. Open to kids 12 and under.
Sketches from Arthur
Sunday 1:00pm-5:00pm
*Artist Alley
Arthur Suydam artist is offering a special gift for kids ages 4-10. Just show up at his booth with a parent and get a mini zombie sketch free.
Friendship Bracelets
All weekend long
*Showroom floor
Create a bracelet as a symbol of friendship and wish for something in that moment.