Motor City Comic Con November 2024 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

Motor City Comic Con is back at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this Friday, November 8, running through Sunday, November 10.

Billed as the state’s “largest pop-cultural event,” Motor City Comic Con has planned attractions, exhibits and special guests from tv, movies, the streaming industry, and the art and comic world.

Dates: November 8 through November 10

Hours

Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults (13 & up)

Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)

Saturday adult pass – $45 ($50 at the door)

Sunday adult pass – $40 ($45 at the door)

Weekend adult pass – $90 ($90 at the door)

VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)

Tickets: Children (ages 6-12)

Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)

Sunday child pass – Free

Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)

Here's the breakdown of celebrity guests and attractions from Motor City Comic Con:

CELEBRITY GUESTS APPEARING:

John Cusack

Starred in Grosse Pointe Blank, Sixteen Candles, Better Off Dead, Say Anything, and High Fidelity.

Robert Englund

Played Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

Matthew Lewis

Played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series.

Priscilla Presley

Portrayed Jenna Wade TV drama Dallas and stared in films like The Naked Gun, Agent Elvis

John Rhys-Davies

Played Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and as Sallah in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Andy Serkis

Known for his roles as “Gollum” in The Lord of The Rings franchise and “Caesar” in Planet of the Ape

Dave Coulier

Michigan native and a stand-up comedian and impressionist. Best known for Joey Gladstone on Full House.

Karen Fukuhara

Martial arts champion plays Kimiko in the TV series The Boys, and in Suicide Squad, The Boy and the Heron.

Tomer Capone

Plays Frenchie along-side Karen Fukuhara, in The Boys, and in Hostages and Fauda

Manny Jacinto

Breakout performance in The Good Place, and in The Good Place

Charles Wright aka “The Godfather”

Wrestler known best under his ring name “The Godfather”



Ronee Blakley

Played Marge Thompson in the film A Nightmare on Elm Street

Amanda Wyss

Known for her roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and as Tina in A Nightmare on Elm Street

Alan Ruck

Has had roles in 120 movies and TV shows including Succession, Spin City, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Tait Fletcher

Born in Alpena, MI known for acting roles in The Mandalorian, John Wick and Breaking Bad

Logic

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer



John Cleese

Known for roles in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, A Fish Called Wanda, and Fawlty Towers

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Best known for his role playing McLovin in Superbad and Chris D’Amico in the Kick-Ass film series

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

Wrestler known by his ring name, “Hacksaw” and part of the WWE Hall of Fame



Barry Bostwick

Played Brad Majors in Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Mayor in Spin City

Joel McHale

Starred in Community, The Great Indoors, and Animal Control and films like Ted and The Informant!

Alessandro Juliani

Known for Death Note, The 100 and Smallville

Brad Swaile

Voice actor playing Light Yagami in Death Note and Rock in Black Lagoon and in X-Men: Evolution

Brian Drummond

Voice actor playing Ryuk in Death Note, Original English Vegeta in DragonBall Z and in Spiderman Unlimited

Shannon Chan-Kent

Played Misa Amane in the English dub of Death Note and in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Wayne Knight

Newman on Seinfeld, Officer Don Orville on 3RD Rock From The Sun and in Jurassic Park and Space Jam

Karan Ashley

Played Aisha Campbell, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and is part of girl-group K.R.U.S.H.

George Takei

Sulu in the Star Trek: The Original Series voiced Major Bummer in Bubble Guppies and in Blue Eye Samurai

Ron Perlman

Played Hellboy in both films, and Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy and in Teen Titans

Rob Paulsen

Michigan native voice actor who voiced Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Townsend Coleman

He voiced Michelangelo, Rat King, and Usagi Yojimbo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cam Clarke

He voiced Leonardo and Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Barry Gordon

Voiced Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

COMIC GUESTS APPEARING:

Cary Nord: Comic artist who has worked on series such as Daredevil, X-Men, and Conan the Barbarian.

Michael Golden: Commercial artist, writer, and comic book creator for Marvel’s The Micronauts and The Nam.

Kevin Grevouix: Actor, screenwriter, director, and comic book writer. He is best known of his role as Raze in the Underworld film series, as well as his voicework in the cartoon Young Justice as the villain Black Beetle.

John Timms: Animator and comic artist who worked on Inhumans and Nova for Marvel.

Ian Glaubinger: Professional doodle extraordinaire.

Ron Lim: Comic book artist best known for his work with Marvel Comics in the Silver Surfer series.

David Finch: Comic creator known for his raw and gritty art aesthetic on Batman: Dark Knight and Forever Evil.

Charles Soule: Comic book writer known for Daredevil, She-Hulk, Death of Wolverine.

Meredith Finch: Writer for some of comics most iconic female heroines; Wonder Woman and Catwoman

Ann Nocenti: Ann is a journalist, filmmaker, comic book writer and editor. Worked with Marvel in the late 1980s.

Arthur Suydam: Comic book artist best known for his work on Marvel Zombies, Deadpool and Black Panther

Todd Dezago: Comic book writer for Sensational Spider-Man, X-Factor, X-Men, and The Super Hero Squad

Steve McNiven: Comic book artist known for his work on CrossGen’s Meridian

Ron Marz: Comic book writer on Batman/Aliens, DC vs Marvel, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer, and Witchblade.

Tim Seeley: Comic book artist and writer on Grayson, Nightwing, New Exiles, and Revival.

Frank Cho: Comic strip and comic book writer and illustrator known for his series Liberty Meadows.

Ava Schrager: Illustrator, comic book artist, and writer drawing anything from anime/cartoons to realism.

Christopher J. Priest: He is the first black writer-editor in mainstream comics worked on The Falcon & Spider-Man.

Simon Bisley: Dynamic and detailed art style, which blends elements of fantasy, horror, and heavy metal aesthetics.

Tim Jacobus: Illustrated nearly 100 books in R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series.

Talent Caldwell: Longtime comic book artist/creator for Marvel, DC Comics, Wildstorm, Zenescope, and more

Jerry DeCaire: Known for X-Men Annual, The Which-When Man and The Secret Defenders

Wade Von Grawbadger: Comic book artist/inker known for Starman, Villains United, and Amazing Spider-man

Megan Huang: Canadian comic artist and writer know for The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries and more

Megan Hutchinson: Illustrator known for books with Archie, Archaia, Vault and Image Comics and covers for DC.

Erin Lefler: Character designer, illustrator and storyteller, currently licensed Marvel merchandise artwork

Mostafa Moussa: 25-year veteran of the comic book industry, with work for Marvel, DC, Image, Top Cow and more.

Tom Reilly: Artist and illustrator who has worked with Marvel and DC, drawing The Thing, Ant-Man and Cyclops

David Rodriguez: Working on Diablo IV and creator owned comic series BattleMex

Craig Rousseau: Known for Young Hellboy, Batman Beyond and Harley Quinn

Matt Smith: Author/Illustrator for Barbarian Lord and works for Images Comics.

Renee Witterstaetter: Known for Guardians of the Galaxy, Hercules, Xena, and music videos and commercials for Madonna, Seal and Usher.

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS (additional event fees may apply – visit MC3 website for more info)

Jurassic Park with Wayne Knight - Special Q&A Screening Event

Wayne Knight to host a Jurassic Park special Q&A panel and movie event at Emagine Novi on Friday, November 8 at 8:00pm.

A Nightmare on Elm Street with Robert Englund - Special Q&A Screening Event

Featuring cast members, Robert Englund, Ronee Blakley and Amanda Wyss as they host A Nightmare on Elm Street special Q&A movie night event at Emagine Novi on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00pm.

Detention – Horror Escape Room

Escape room experience for guests 21+. These 45-minute sessions will allot for up to 10 guests and will take place each hour Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $15 each.



iCon Tournaments: Super Smash Brothers Ultimate-Based Gaming Lounge

All weekend - join in on a game or watch for free. Tickets: $10 per day or $15 for a full-access weekend pass.



RIW Tabletop Game Room

Enjoy over 70 different games to play over the course of the weekend, with learn to play classes, and Magic the Gathering Commander Tournaments on Friday & Saturday. The event is free to attend. Tickets to the tournament are $5 each.



50 Years of Wolverine with Steve McNiven, Frank Cho, and Charles Soule

This special closed panel event will be taking place on Saturday, November 9 at 5:00pm. Attendees will each receive 9 signatures (3 per artist), two exclusive art prints (from Cho & McNiven), and access to the panel as these three men discuss their experiences working on Wolverine. Tickets are $60 each.

MC3 After Party at The Hub Stadium Novi

Keep the party going after the convention center closes on Friday & Saturday nights and head over to The Hub Stadium. The Hub offers food, drinks, music, Axe Throwing, Ice Curling and Football Bowling. Each MC3 guest will receive free chips and salsa and popcorn, plus $10 off with proof of MC3 admission.

ATTRACTIONS & EVENTS

Celebrity Autographs

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Meet your favorite actor, voice actor, or pop culture icon and get an autograph. All pricing and availability is subject to change and varies for each guest.

Panels / Q&As

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The biggest attraction at Motor City Comic Con as guests are entertained and able to ask questions to their favorite celebrity, artist, or writer. Panels are free with MC3 admission. Schedules are subject to change. Schedules can be at MC3’s website (direct link here. [motorcitycomiccon.com])

Photo Ops

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Don’t miss out on the chance of a lifetime to have a professional photo taken with your favorite celebrity at Motor City Comic Con. Capture the memory with an 8x10 photo of you and your favorite star(s). You can pre-purchase the photo ops online before the event to secure you place in line and you’ll even get your photos at the event so you can get them signed at the show! Purchase advance photo ops on MC3 website (direct linkhere. [captureticketing.com])

Cosplay Contest (13+)

Saturday, November 9 at 6:00pm

Prizing will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. Prizing includes $125, $250, and $500 winnings as well as Comic Con passes, Autographed Photos, and MC3 Exclusive goodies. Registration is full and guests must have registered in advance as spots were limited.

Sketch Duels

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Watch your favorite artists and illustrators battle it out, live on stage during our fan favorite Sketch Duels. Anyone attending the panel will be entered into a raffle for the sketches created. You could go home with a one-of-a-kind drawing!

Artist Alley

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

A collection of extremely talented artists and writers who come from around the world to showcase and sell their art and published works. Check out some of the most amazing original art, prints, comic books, posters and meet the artists and authors who create them. Discover unique and creative art and buy directly from the artist. A list of guests can be found on the Artist Alley page on MC3’s website.

Anime Reels/Screenings

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Free anime screenings all weekend, brought to you by the Anime Club of Michigan. A full schedule is available here. [motorcitycomiccon.com]

Tabletop Game Room

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This is an interactive game session that will cover the basic ground rules, a simple set of mechanics, and a short story to introduce the broad strokes of TTRPGs to new players. This panel covers core life skills, like problem solving and creativity that naturally grow when we play RPG’s. Commander Tournament takes place Friday & Saturday.



Cosplay Red Carpet

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Immerse yourself in fandom at the cosplay red carpet. Here you can take photos with your favorite cosplayers. See lineup here. [motorcitycomiccon.com]

Kids Den

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Open to kids 12 and under. Find kid and family friendly programming and activities in our Kids’ Den: crafting, daily story time, games, and more! The Kids Den will be open Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm and Saturday and Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm.

Slime Time with Ghostbusters

Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pm-1:30pm

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Join members of the Michigan Ghostbusters to make your own Slimer slime. (No charge. One per person. While supplies last.)

Family Bingo

Saturday from 1:30-2:30pm

Play BINGO! All ages are welcome. Get five in a row, shout out BINGO and win!

Star Wars Story Time & Character Meet

Saturday from 3:00pm-3:30pm

Join the members of 501st and Rebel Legion for a Star Wars themed story time complete with character meet and greets!

Trick or Treat

Sunday from 12:00pm-3:00pm

*Showroom floor

Bring your bag, pumpkin, or pillowcase to go trick-or-treating at MC3. Look for participating guests with a pumpkin by their name in the program guide. Just say “Trick-or-Treat”

Kid’s Cosplay Contest

Sunday from 3:30pm-4:30pm

Come out and strut your stuff and show off your costumes! No registration or fee is required, just arrive 15 minutes before the event start to be sorted into age groups. Open to kids 12 and under.

Sketches from Arthur

Sunday 1:00pm-5:00pm

*Artist Alley

Arthur Suydam artist is offering a special gift for kids ages 4-10. Just show up at his booth with a parent and get a mini zombie sketch free.

Friendship Bracelets

All weekend long

*Showroom floor

Create a bracelet as a symbol of friendship and wish for something in that moment.

