Prost! Here are 2023 Oktoberfest events in metro Detroit

As we move through September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit.

The annual German festival in Munich, Germany is celebrated at breweries throughout the area.

Michigan has no shortage of breweries and bars, and each of them creates its own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

The Dakota Inn Rathskeller in Detroit

Detroit's authentic German bar will kick off Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a keg tapping and reading of the proclamation. There will be celebrations on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 as well.

Supergeil in Detroit

The German bar in Corktown is bringing back its Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Tickets are $45 and includetwo beers or cocktails, all you can eat beer chicken, bratwurst, knockwurst, German potato salad and sauerkraut.

Hopcat (multiple locations)

Hoptoberfest is a celebration at all locations from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 and will feature local and imported beers tailored to each Hopcat location, German food and limited-edition steins.

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak and Washington Township

Brown Iron Brewhouse's Oktoberfest celebration takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 with traditional German food, more than two dozen German beers, stein hoisting competitions and a 10% discount if you wear lederhosen.

Rochester Mills Beer Co. in Rochester

The annual Oktoberfest celebration in Rochester is back and combines with Rochester Mills' 25th anniversary. There will be Oktoberfest on draft, German food, live music and more. It's taking place Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Copper Hop Brewing Company in St. Clair Shores

Their first-ever Oktoberfest party will be on Saturday, Sept. 30. There will be three German beers on tap, a limited-edition stein, a costume contest, German food and more.

Metropolitan Variety Store in Detroit

Located in West Village, the Metropolitan Variety Store will have German food, German beer, music and more.

Drafting Table Brewing Company in Wixom

There will be two days of Oktoberfest celebrations at Drafting Table – Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. There will be special beers, stein holding contests, an outdoor beer tent, a fundraiser and more.

Downey Brewing Company in Dearborn

Downey Brewing Company's Oktoberfest celebration will be with DeutschTroit for food on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. They will have Oktoberfest beer on draft and $1 off your first beer if you're dressed for the festival.

Bierkeller in Taylor

Bierkeller is holding Oktoberfest celebrations all month long.



Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Oktoberfest-themed dog days at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sausage eating contest at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – German beer dinner at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Oktoberfest costume and stein holding contest

Hartland Brewing Co. in Hartland

Hartland Brewing Co. will hold Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 11 a.m. There will be stein holding competitions, German food and five German beers on tap.