Sterlingfest Arts & Music Fair kicks off today; here's everything you need to know

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the biggest festivals in Macomb County kicks off this weekend starts today: the Sterlingfest Arts and Music Fair.

The three-day extravaganza has something fun for the whole family, with everything from carnival rides to an art fair, and big names on the big stage.

Kyle Langlois heads up Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation. He said the 43rd annual Sterlingfest is sure to one for the books with big names headlining each night, like country music star Colin and 80s hair band Warrant, along with plenty of carnival games and rides.

WXYZ

"Nothing is more magnificed in the city than the three says of Sterlingfest and every year it gets bigger, it gets better," Kyle said.

It's not just expanding for visitors, it's boosting local businesses as well.

WXYZ

"Just for everybody to come out and support us, we show our support, it's pretty great," said Tony Boschian, the owner and operator of a Jet's Pizza franchise (right).

Vendros setting up for the festival tell me attending Sterlingfest supports your neighborhood Jet's pizza franchises and other local businesses.

"We both grew up in Sterling Heights and both our stores are in Sterling Heights," said Mark Brooks (left).

Then there's Detroit Wing Company.

WXYZ

"They have great music, great food, and the crafts and the vendors here are awesome," said Jon Garcia, Detroit Wing Company's business development manager. "A lot of different things that you can't find other places.

And some local vendors, like John Tompkins of the Woodcrafter.

WXYZ

WXYZ

"This is one of my better shows, you know, I've been doing this for maybe 6-7 years and it's always been good," Tompkins said.

WXYZ

"The people, mostly, they're really friendly when they come into everybody's booth," said James Stubbs with Oma and Opa's Laser Cut Designs.

Vendors like Stubbs, whose wife is the artist behind Oma and Opa's Laser Cut Designs, says Sterlingfest is their opportunity to get their art in front of the publicm and the great entertainment is a bonus for them.

"We get a lot of good feedback from people that buy stuff, and they keep coming back year after year, and the entertainment that's sitting out here is wonderful," James said.

"Getting our brand out there and getting people to know we are and that we are local, we try to do a lot of local events like this one," Garcia said. "My first time was last year and it was a blast.

"We got great food vendors, great musical entertainment on tap, and certainly the hospitality is second to none," Langlois said.

Sterlingfest will be open Thursday-Saturday this week, from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at Dodge Park.

