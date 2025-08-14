(WXYZ) — Teams are hard at work turning an open space into the heart of the Summer Festival in Brownstown, where we're told it will be filled with food, fun and family activities.

Watch Meghan's full story in the video player below

Things to Do: Brownstown Summer Festival filled with food, fun and family activities

WXYZ

"Brownstown is growing up and coming, they keep advancing," said Mary Camarata, the owner of Big Bear Lodge.

After a decades-long break, the Brownstown Summer Festuval is making it's return as an annual event.

WXYZ

"We wanted to get our local businesses involved, which was great," said Sue Trussell, Brownstown's Downtown Development Authority Director. “Maybe they have never been to Brownstown before, saw that we were doing things for kids and doing fireworks, so it got them to come here, and then we have the sponsor,s so they see that and maybe go to a local restaurant after they leave here.”

The Owner of Francesca's Pizzeria, Rami Elawadi, tells me the emphasis on small business is what makes the return of the festival so great.

WXYZ

"It is such an amazing festival for this community, (it) brought a lot of people together, and when you go there, you'll realize how close this community is together," Rami said.

From family friendly activities like a Kid Zone and Vintage Market to live music, the festival was created with every member of the family in mind.

"My favorite part probably would be, the musical acts, which are great, you know, to see a free concert," Sue said.

WXYZ

“I enjoy taking my kids places where they get enjoy the food, the culture, and you know, a little bit of giving back to the community," said visitor Brad Musolf.

And for those looking for something sweet and competitive, the first-ever Cream Puff eating contest will be held Saturday.

“Quite unique, quite fun. I think there'll be a little cream all over people's faces and it'll get everybody even if you're not in the contest, I think you might want to be in the contest," Mary said.

Mary told me they will be making the cream puffs for the event.

"We do make our, cream puffs homemade here and so we are making many, many cream puffs," she said.

The Brownstown Fire Department will also be on hand. Not just for safety, but to give back. The firefighters will be hosting a beer tent, raising money for various non-profits in the community.

WXYZ

"We have a cold beer, ice cold beer for you guys," said Rob Campeau, a lieutenant with the department. “Partial amounts will go to Goodfellows for their charitable donations they do and then the remaining charities that we have throughout the year.”

The festival kicks off Friday with events running all weekend. You can find more information at this link.

Where Your Voice Matters