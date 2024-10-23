UniverSoul Circus returning to Detroit for Halloween-themed opening night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Flying acrobats, high-flying stunts, fire breathers, stilt dancer and other performers will be in Detroit starting next week.

UniverSoul Circus is returning to Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 31, as part of their "Cousins around the World" family reunion tour. They'll be performing all weekend at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (Oct. 31-Nov. 2), and given the holiday, circus goers are invited to wear costumes and participate in costume contests.

To celebrate Halloween, UniverSoul Circus will transform into a haunted house complete with candy stations for trick-or-treating. The circus features never-before-seen acts from Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic and Mongolia, as well as a 15-person flying trapeze act from China.

If you're interested in attending, you can purchase $25 tickets at this link. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't attend next weekend, tickets are available from now through the end of November. Two performances are also set for Veteran’s Day (Monday, Nov. 11), two performances for noon and 4 p.m.

More info about upcoming shows can be found at this link.