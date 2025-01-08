Winter Blast Royal Oak 2025 runs Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Winter Blast Royal Oak is back and returning to Downtown Royal Oak for three days in 2025, taking place from January 31 through February 2, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The free family-friendly event, sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, has a variety of winter outdoor activities, live music, food and more.

Winter Blast festivities will be held around The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, located between Main and Troy, and 11 Mile and 3rd Street.

“Winter in metro Detroit wouldn’t be complete without the return of Winter Blast Royal Oak, with everyone’s favorite outdoor activities, plus some exciting new features for attendees to enjoy,” said Jon Witz, producer of Winter Blast Royal Oak, in a statement. “Located in Royal Oak’s vibrant downtown, this event is a cherished winter tradition in the region, offering the perfect opportunity to get outside, create lasting memories and embrace winter in Michigan.”

There will be free ice skating for all three days of Winter Blast, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5.

Other features include an ice garden, a zip line experience, kids activities and a Medieval Village, which aims to transport festivalgoers into the 15th century.

Food trucks will also be stationed at the event along with marshmallow roasting stations.

Here's a look at the music lineup:

SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT STAGE

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

4:30 - 5:15 pm AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

5:45 - 6:30 pm Jasmine Terrell (R&B Cover Band)

7:00 - 7:45 pm McKayla Prew (Country/Pop)

8:15 - 9:15 pm Sunny Bleau and The Moons (Blues/Rock)

9:45 - 11:00 pm Larry Lee & the Back In The Day Band (R&B/Covers)

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

12:00 - 12:45 pm George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:15 - 2:00 pm She Shed Boys (Psychedelic Rock)

2:30 - 3:30 pm Almost Made The Mixtape (Pop/Punk)

4:00 - 5:00 pm Jeff Scott & Band (Acoustic/Pop)

5:30 - 6:30 pm Brothers From Another Planet (Alternative/Funk)

7:00 - 8:00 pm Julian Joel (Country/Pop)

8:30 - 9:30 pm The Crampton Brothers (Cover Band – Top 40)

10:00 - 11:00 pm F.A.C.E. UP Band (Cover Band – Top 40)

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

11:45 am - 12:30 pm Robyn (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

1:00 - 1:45 pm Better Unsaid (Pop/Rock)

2:15 - 3:15 pm Before the Flood: A Detroit Dylan Revue (Rock)

3:45 - 4:45 pm Jacki Daniels (Country/Pop)

5:15 - 6:15 pm Full Circle (R&B/Soul)

6:45 - 8:00 pm The Dan Cafferty Band (Rock/Soul)

HOUSE OF DANK STAGE (Inside the House of Dank Comfort Zone)

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

4:45 - 5:30 pm Ilajide (R&B/Hop Hop)

6:00 - 6:45 pm Maxwell Rincón (Americana/Rock)

7:15 - 8:00 pm The Whoremones (The Ramones Tribute Band)

8:30 - 9:30 pm The Sax Maniacs Soul Revue (Soul/Motown)

10:00 -11:00 pm Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

11:30 am - 12:15 pm Remnose (Indie Rock)

12:45 to 1:45 PM Arpita (R&B/Soul)

2:15 - 3:15 pm Corey Dakota (American/Alt Rock)

3:45 - 4:45 pm Nadim Azzam (Alternative)

5:15 - 6:15 pm The Warped Tourists (Cover Band)

6:45 - 7:45 pm Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Soul)

8:15 - 9:15 pm The Urban Muse Band (Blues/Soul)

9:45 - 11:00 pm Julia Rose (Country/Rock)

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

12:00 - 12:45 pm Carley Lusk (Pop/R&B)

1:15 - 2:00 pm Stone Temple Echoes (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute Band)

2:30 - 3:30 pm Brad Stuart (Americana)

4:00 - 5:00 pm Theo Gridiron (Rock/Soul)

5:30 - 6:30 pm ROOTS Vibrations (Reggae/Soca)

7:00 - 8:00 pm Herb The Artist (Cover Band-Top 40)

DTE ENERGY FAMILY STAGE (Inside the Cornerstone Community Financial Family Tent)

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

4:00 - 4:30 pm Joe Reilly Kids Concert

4:45 - 5:15 pm Juggler Tim Salisbury

5:30 - 6:00 pm Michigan Science Center Presents "Frostology"

6:15 - 6:45 pm Joe Reilly Kids Concert

7:15 - 8:00 pm Alice Woodward & Katie Stoffers

8:30 - 9:30 pm Blockbuster Valley

10:00 - 11:00 pm Rebecca Cameron

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

11:15 - 11:45 am Nat Spinz [Hula Hoops]

12:00 - 12:30 pm Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:45 - 1:15 pm Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

1:30 - 2:00 pm Michigan Science Center Presents "Frostology"

2:15 - 2:45 pm Nat Spinz [Hula Hoops]

3:00 - 3:30 pm Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

3:45 - 4:15 pm Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

4:30 - 5:00 pm Michigan Science Center Presents "Frostology"

5:15 - 5:45 pm Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

6:00 - 6:30 pm Nat Spinz [Hula Hoops]

7:00 - 9:00 pm Fusion Entertainment Presents: Rock The Mic (Karaoke Competition)

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

11:15 - 11:45 am Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

12:00 - 12:30 pm Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

12:45 - 1:15 pm Juggler Tim Salisbury

1:30 - 2:00 pm Michigan Science Center Presents "Frostology"

2:15 - 2:45 pm Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

3:00 - 3:30 pm Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

3:45 - 4:15 pm Juggler Tim Salisbury

4:30 - 5:00 pm Michigan Science Center Presents "Frostology"

5:15 - 5:45 pm Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

6:00 - 6:30 pm Juggler Tim Salisbury

7:00 - 8:00 pm Half Light Music

Admission will be free and it will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about the event, click here.