Winter Blast Royal Oak returns Feb. 2-4 with a variety of activities

Winter Blast Royal Oak is returning to Downtown Royal Oak for three days in 2024, taking place Feb. 2-4, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The free family-friendly event, sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, has a variety of winter outdoor activities, live music and more.

Winter Blast festivities will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile and 3rd Street.

“Winter Blast Royal Oak is a cool rush of seasonal fun for the whole family, right in beautiful downtown Royal Oak, a destination for year-round activities, diverse dining and retail shops and entertaining events like this,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast producer. “We invite metro Detroiters to mark their calendars now and then get out and take in all that Winter Blast has to offer.”

There will be free ice skating for all three days of Winter Blast, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $6.

Other events include a ski and snowboard experience from Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, a food truck area, a family zone and live music.

Attendees will also be able to warm up at heated tents, warming zones and roasting stations throughout the festival.

More information will be released early in 2024.

Admission will be free and it will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.