CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Iconic rock band Third Eye Blind, known for hits like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper,” have announced dates for the ‘Summer of Gods Tour’ with a stop in metro Detroit on July 7 at Pine Knob.

The 37-city Summer Gods tour kicks off June 8 in Spokane, Washington with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

Tickets go on sale January 12 at 10am at 313presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.