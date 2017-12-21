Third time in a week that possible body parts found at Detroit wastewater facility

(WXYZ) - For the third time in a week, there has been a potentially grisly discovery at a local wastewater treatment plant.



Police were called to the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility on Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon for possible human organs found.

It has not been determined whether the parts are human or animal.

This latest discovery marks the third time since last Friday that possible body parts have been found.

The first two were found in the plant’s screening area where debris is filtered out from wastewater before heading into the treatment process.



Because of that - officials have said whatever was found doesn't affect water quality.



The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has said the discoveries may not be connected to anything criminal -- and since there is a lot of urgent work already pending in the labs, it might take as long as months to find out exactly what these potential organs are and where they came from.