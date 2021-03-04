This food rescue group in Redford helps thousands of struggling Michigan families

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A food rescue group in Redford has one mission: to lend out a helping hand to struggling families.

Eagles Helping Hands collects edible food that would likely go to waste from places like farms, grocery stores, produce markets or restaurants and casinos. The group then distributes the food to the community.

The food rescue says its goal is to address food waste in landfills by rescuing fresh food that would otherwise be discarded.

Administrator April Roe Agosta says the group averages between 2,600 to 3,000 families that come through the building.

"The food that we have, we give it to families that we know are living from paycheck to paycheck and are struggling," she said.

Agosta said she and a few other people had been working with the rescue for years, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they got on-board with Food Rescue Detroit and the USDA to distribute more boxes.

"There's so many people out there that need food and can't get it," Agosta said. "We can't get grants or anything, everything we do is through trade or word of mouth."

For the families that come to the food rescue, Agosta stressed that no questions are asked.

"We don't ask for ID, don't care about income," she said. "If you want to come shopping, you can come shopping."

Fridays are big days for the group; this Friday, the group is expecting 2,500 USDA boxes to pass out to families all over Michigan. And families from all over come to the food rescue, Agosta said.

Eagles Helping Hands welcomes volunteers anytime; an average of 25 volunteers help out on a daily basis, but there are sometimes 30 to 40 volunteers on Fridays.

For more information, including how to donate and sign up to volunteer, visit their Facebook page. Eagles Helping Hands is located at Thurston High School, 26255 Schoolcraft Ave., in Redford.