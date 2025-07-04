'This is a tragedy': Boy drowns in Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A boy was pronounced dead at McCLaren Hospital earlier this week after drowning in Lake St. Clair, Metroparks police confirmed.

Authorities say that an off-duty police officer was at the beach on Wednesday, July 2, and saw the boy struggling in the water.

The officer started performing CPR as someone nearby called 911. The child was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the drowning.

"This is a tragedy and our hearts go out to this child's family, friends and community," said Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan in a statement."