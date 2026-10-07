'This is so preventable.' Police say child shot by sibling in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a child was shot in the face by a sibling on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the latest report in the video player below:

Detroit police: Child injured after being shot by sibling

According to police, three children, ages 11, 9, and 4 were inside the home alone at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:19 p.m. at a home on Artesian Street, and a neighbor notified police when they heard the gunshot from next door.

Police tell 7 News Detroit that the child who was shot is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

"This is so preventable," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for more on this developing story.