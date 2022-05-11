'This is what is killing Michiganders.' MSP raids alleged illegal opioid operation in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police raided an opioid operation Wednesday morning in Detroit that they say is responsible for “tens of thousands” of illegal pills hitting the streets.

“This is what is killing Michiganders,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

Police say five people are currently being investigated in connection to this operation, including two nurse practitioners and three other people. The alleged ring leader reportedly had been busted for previous drug activity and had served time before being released.

The raid on the business at 8251 Eight Mile is part of the beginning stages of what police are calling "Operation Candy Man." Police say when they moved in, there were 10 customers inside and an armed "receptionist." They also reportedly found scripts and cash. Search warrants are also being served at houses in West Bloomfield, Grand Blanc, Van Buren Township, Detroit and Taylor connected to the operation, according to MSP.

Lt. Shaw says this is one of the larger operations he’s seen, and that people were coming in to get illegal prescription drugs for Oxycontin and hydrocodone to use on their own or sell them to others.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to this,” said Lt. Shaw.

He also said as they were raiding the building, citizens were giving them a thumbs-up in the neighborhood.

“They are our eyes and ears … it’s been going on for a while,” he said.

Police say no doctor was involved with the operation — and no charges have yet been issued as part of the raids.

