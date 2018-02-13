This is what it takes to burn off calories from a paczek

(WXYZ) - It's Fat Tuesday, and dozens of people are already lined up outside of New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck to get their hands on some paczki.

With people across metro Detroit chowing down on the delicious treats, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is telling us what it will take to burn off the calories from one paczek.

According to BCBSM, one paczek is about 700 calories on average, but depending on the recipe, they can run between 500-1,000.

These are some of the things you can do to burn off the calories

Run up and down the steps at The Big House (98 rows) one time to burn about 700 calories

Ice skating for an hour and a half around the Campus Martius ice rink to burn about 750 calories

Walk the Ren cen's indoor walking track 49 times to burn 700 calories (7 laps is one mile, 49 laps is 7 miles)

Walk or run 7 miles of the Clinton River Trail to burn about 700 calories

Other things you can do include: