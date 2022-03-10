This tale wags the dog: 'Rescued by Ruby' tells K-9's story

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A new Netflix movie tells the improbable story of a shelter dog who was nearly euthanized, only to become a police K-9 and save a life.

"Rescued by Ruby” premieres March 17 on the streaming service. It dramatizes the tale of Ruby, an almost uncontrollable Australian shepherd and border collie mix.

A Rhode Island State Police trooper took a chance and adopted Ruby, turning her into a police dog.

In 2017, she located a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in dense woods.

The boy turned out to be the son of the animal shelter volunteer who'd fought to keep Ruby from being put down.