Thousands gather to watch Detroit's Ford Fireworks light up the sky

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 65th annual Ford Fireworks descended upon the Detroit River Monday night.

Despite some turbulent weather, people lined their tents up early ahead of the big show.

"She is over there cooking the salmon. We are on the grill cooking our burgers," Asia Willingham said.

Willingham says her family is all about the good vibes. She says under their tent, no one's going hungry and everyone's having fun.

"My auntie called me at about 10 o'clock this morning and was like, 'You taking the baby to go see the fireworks?' And I'm like, 'I want to.' And so she said, 'We're going down there, we're going to set up and have a good time.'" Willingham said. "It wasn't planned, it was last minute, but you see we got it together."

This time of year for many, especially kids, is about making memories that last a lifetime.

"What do you love so much about the fireworks?" 7 Action News asked a young attendee.

"That they're massive," Ava Wozniak replied.

If you think about it, those exploding fireballs look pretty big for a little child, but that makes it all the more magical.

"His name is Noah and he's excited. He loves the water, so that's what we are trying to keep him away from right now," said Alaina Harris, speaking about her grandson.

The rain forced a few to pack up and find somewhere dry, but Willingham says if the show goes on, Belle Isle is the spot to be.

We asked Willingham if her family always chooses Belle Isle over Hart Plaza.

"Yes, we do," Willingham said. "Hart Plaza is concrete."

The best part is you have options if you want to see the fireworks light up the dazzling Detroit skyline.

"We got a couple of hours before it starts, so we're getting it started on our own," Willingham said.

