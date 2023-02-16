Thousands of mourners gather at the Rock on MSU's campus for a vigil

(WXYZ) — Thousands of mourners came to the rock at MSU Wednesday night to cry, hug, and try to make sense of what happened at the school on Monday.

“It’s not an easy thing to process. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully process it," one student said.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their kids. Every time I see their faces it just makes me want to cry," another one adds.

The trauma, pain, and anger of Monday’s deadly mass shooting were met with prayer and unity in a place that means so much to so many. Thousands attended Wednesday's vigil. Many of them survivors.

"I'm also a father of two Spartans," Basketball Coach Tim Izzo said. "I can't begin to imagine what all of you are going through but I know we as a campus community can offer our support to you and each other

Governor Whitmer was also at the vigil reminding the Spartan community that in these dark moments to find light in each other.

"Our Spartan community is reeling this week and our hearts and lives break for those lives that were shattered by gun violence," she said.

Gun violence that claimed the lives of 3 students and hurt 5 others who remain in critical condition today.

“Surreal," one student said. "Something I could never have imagined living through.”