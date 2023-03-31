Thousands of trout stocked at some metro Detroit ponds, rivers

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a few ponds in metro Detroit had a late-March trout stock, meaning fishers will likely see more fish in the ponds.

According to the DNR, the trout stock happened in the Huron River at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County and at Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area.

The DNR said that there were about 3,000 adult trout stocked in those areas, and the fish were retired broodstock from the state's fish hatcheries.

Here's a breakdown of the stock in each area.



The Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, in Oakland County, received approximately 1,200 brown trout and 1,200 rainbow trout, all ranging in sizes from 14 inches to 19 inches.

Spring Mill Pond, in Livingston County, received approximately 220 brown trout and 400 rainbow trout, also ranging in size from 14 inches to 19 inches.

The DNR also stocked a total of 1,550 yearling rainbow trout at the sites: 900 in the Huron River and 650 in Spring Mill Pond.



According to the state, there are special regulations for anglers who are targeting the trout. Those regulations are:

Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1-March 31. From April 1-28, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. From April 1-28, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing

On both bodies of water starting April 29, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches but only three over 15 inches

Mention of PFAS concerns

The Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from N. Wixom Road downstream to where the river crosses I-275 in Wayne County due to elevated PFAS levels in fish. The main source of the perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances tied to the contamination in Norton Creek has been addressed, but the advisory is still in place as PFAS levels remain high in many fish.

For more information on the Huron River “Do Not Eat” advisory visit the Eat Safe Fish website at Michigan.gov/EatSafeFish.

These trout do not reside in the Huron River for long periods of time. Touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern. For further information visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse [lnks.gd] and search for “Huron River”.

Spring Mill Pond is not connected to the Huron River and not affected by the consumption advisory.

In all, this area’s “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory includes Norton Creek, Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond, and Kent Lake (Oakland County); Gallagher, Loon, Ore, Strawberry, Whitewood and Zukey lakes (Livingston County); Base Line and Portage lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line); Argo, Barton and Geddes ponds and Ford Lake (Washtenaw County); and Belleville Lake (Wayne County).