More than 120K without power after powerful storms hit Southeast Michigan

Nadalie Sciantarelli
A utility pole down in Lincoln Park after severe storms hit Southeast Michigan on July 26, 2023.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:33:45-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 120,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeast Michigan after powerful storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and a severe thunderstorm watch were issued for parts of Southeast Michigan. Another round of storms is possible Wednesday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m., 121,453 DTE customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map. They said 970 crews were out in the field working to restore power.

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported.

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.

